China criticizes EU's recent detrimental moves against bilateral trade

Xinhua) 09:25, April 12, 2024

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Xinhua) -- An official from China's Ministry of Commerce lodged serious representations to the European Commission here Wednesday on the EU's recent moves that affect bilateral trade relations.

The EU decided on Tuesday to initiate subsidy investigations into Chinese wind turbine suppliers under its Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), marking the fourth probe targeting Chinese firms in just two months.

The EU's investigations under the FSR have solely targeted Chinese new energy-related companies, with apparent objectives, said the Chinese official, noting that such actions not only undermine Chinese companies' confidence in the European market and hinder the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Europe in various industries, but also impact global efforts to combat climate change and the process of green transition.

The EU has distorted the definition of subsidies and its procedural standards lack transparency and public accessibility, said the official, stressing that those actions are protectionist practices done in the name of fair competition.

China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes these actions, said the official, urging the EU side to immediately stop and rectify such wrongful practices.

Regarding the updated report released Wednesday by the EU on the so-called "significant state-induced distortions" in the Chinese economy, the official criticized the EU for misinterpreting China's policies, market environment and economic system.

The official added that the report aims to create excuses for subsequent discriminatory anti-dumping measures by the EU.

The official also pointed out that the World Trade Organization's rules do not contain such concepts as significant distortions and related criteria, stressing that the EU's assessments are inconsistent with facts and bring negative impact and uncertainties to China-EU economic and trade relations.

China will closely monitor the EU's subsequent actions and reserves the right to take all necessary measures, the official said.

