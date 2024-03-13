China asks EU to uphold idea of common security

March 13, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday asked the European Union (EU) to uphold the idea of common security.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made the appeal at a Security Council meeting on UN-EU cooperation.

China supports UN-EU cooperation in accordance with the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter, with a view to making greater contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security, enhancing the well-being of humanity, and addressing global challenges. China expects such cooperation to be guided by the principles of true multilateralism, common security, and a common future for mankind, said Geng.

"As an advocate of multilateralism, the EU should take the lead in upholding the purposes and the principles of the UN Charter, respecting international law and universally recognized basic norms of international relations, defending the multilateral system with the United Nations at its core, and promoting solidarity and progress among nations under the banner of multilateralism," he said.

Security is indivisible. The security of one country cannot be secured at the expense of the security of others. And equally, there is no ground for achieving regional security by strengthening or even expanding military blocs. The legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and properly addressed. The EU should work with the United Nations to promote the political solution of hot-spot issues and to resolve conflicts and disputes by peaceful means, he said.

In the face of changes unseen in a century, countries in the world should rise above their historical, cultural, geographic, and institutional differences, and work together to create a better future through win-win cooperation. The EU should work with other UN member states to promote consensus and action-oriented action at the Summit of the Future to be held later this year, so as to send a positive signal to the outside world about opening up new prospects for humankind, he said.

The crisis in Ukraine poses a great challenge to European security. The ultimate resolution of this crisis must be through dialogue and negotiation. The EU, as an important stakeholder, should do more to promote political settlement and create favorable conditions for a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture in Europe, said Geng.

The war in Gaza continues to rage, creating an unprecedented and worsening humanitarian catastrophe. To protect civilians, provide assistance, save lives, and restore peace is the common responsibility of the international community, he said. "We appreciate the positive efforts made by the EU in this regard, and hope that the EU will leverage its influence and role to make greater contributions to the promotion of an immediate cease-fire, the expansion of humanitarian assistance, the implementation of the two-state solution, and the realization of lasting peace in the Middle East."

Africa is facing growing challenges in pursuing peace and development. China hopes that the EU will shoulder greater responsibility, adhere to the principle of African solutions to African problems, and support African countries in strengthening capacity-building to better address risks and challenges in realizing sustainable development, he said.

It is important to support the building of the collective security mechanism of the African Union (AU) and provide more predictable and sustainable financial contributions to AU-led peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations, he added.

China has always attached great importance to its relations with the EU, as it regards the latter as an important force in the process of multi-polarization. China is pleased to see the EU strengthen its strategic autonomy, play a greater role in international affairs, and make greater contributions to the maintenance of international peace and security, he said.

China is willing to deepen multilateral cooperation with the EU, work with the bloc to promote multilateralism, advocate opening and development, and advance dialogue among civilizations, so as to make unremitting efforts to safeguard world peace, promote common development, and strengthen global governance, said Geng.

