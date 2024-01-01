Interview: Slovenian tech firm sees vast potential in China partnership

LJUBLJANA, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Slovenian software and electronics company Cosylab attaches great importance to the Chinese market and believes in its vast potential," Urska Agnic, head of marketing at Cosylab, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding in April with an industrial park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province.

"Our Chinese partners were especially enthusiastic about our software for radiation therapy, such as the Treatment Planning System (TPS) and the Automated Affordable Radiation Therapy (AART) system," Agnic said.

She said that partnership offers a possibility to further develop and apply in new therapeutic technique.

"Partners in the quoted innovative cooperation already provide all the necessary goodwill and technical and business knowledge, and the cooperation project enters the most critical financing stage," Agnic said.

Cosylab has more than 300 engineers and scientists. Agnic said the company is the only specialized developer of software products and functionality for advance radiation therapy in Slovenia and its vicinity.

She said that so far, cooperation between Chinese and European researchers has mainly occurred in agriculture, biotechnology, biodiversity, food and climate change.

Currently, new ventures are being explored, especially using Slovenia's know-how in software for radiation therapy of cancer, Agnic said.

