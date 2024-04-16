Slovenian foreign minister to visit China

Xinhua) 09:38, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Tanja Fajon, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Slovenia, will pay an official visit to China from April 16 to 21, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Monday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)