Xi puts forth four principles to resolve Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 15:00, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday proposed four principles to prevent the Ukraine crisis from spiraling out of control and to restore peace at an early date.

Xi met with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing and the two leaders had an in-depth exchange of views on the crisis in Ukraine during their talks.

Xi emphasized that under the current situation, in order to prevent the conflict from spiraling out of control, all parties should work together to restore peace as soon as possible. To this end, he proposed four principles.

"First, we should prioritize the upholding of peace and stability and refrain from seeking selfish gains. Second, we should cool down the situation and not add fuel to the fire. Third, we need to create conditions for the restoration of peace and refrain from further exacerbating tensions. Fourth, we should reduce the negative impact on the world economy and refrain from undermining the stability of global industrial and supply chains," Xi said.

