Xi congratulates Pellegrini on election as president of Slovakia

Xinhua) 11:21, April 13, 2024

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Peter Pellegrini on his election as president of Slovakia.

In his message sent on Thursday, Xi said that the traditional friendship between China and Slovakia has grown stronger over time, and that bilateral relations in recent years have maintained sound momentum of development, with broad prospects for cooperation in various fields.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Slovakia, ushering in new and important opportunities for the development of bilateral relations, he said.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Slovakia relations, Xi said that he stands ready to work with Pellegrini to deepen the traditional friendship and political mutual trust between the two countries, expand Belt and Road cooperation and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries, and push bilateral relations to higher levels, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)