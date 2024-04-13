Home>>
Surinamese president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:19, April 13, 2024
Chandrikapersad Santokhi, president of the Republic of Suriname, lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
