Home>>
Xi meets German chancellor
(Xinhua) 10:38, April 16, 2024
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday in Beijing.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator meets DPRK leader in Pyongyang during official goodwill visit
- Xi's article on cultural heritage, fine traditional Chinese culture to be published
- China to promote closer strategic partnership with Suriname: Xi
- Xi congratulates Pellegrini on election as president of Slovakia
- Surinamese president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.