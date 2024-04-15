Xi's article on cultural heritage, fine traditional Chinese culture to be published

Xinhua) 16:33, April 15, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on preserving and passing on cultural heritage and carrying forward fine traditional Chinese culture will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's eighth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)