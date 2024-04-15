China to promote closer strategic partnership with Suriname: Xi

10:50, April 15, 2024 By Liu Xin ( Global Times

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the visiting President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Beijing on Friday and expressed willingness to work with Suriname to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation and promote the building of a closer strategic partnership between the two countries for the greater benefit of both peoples.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the strategic cooperative partnership between China and Suriname. Santokhi's visit to China at this significant time is poised to enhance bilateral comprehensive cooperation and will inject fresh impetus into relations between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries, analysts said.

President Xi welcomed President Santokhi and said he is the first Latin American and Caribbean head of state to visit China this year, and this visit holds significant importance for deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

China highly appreciates Suriname's friendship and its firm support for China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns. China is willing to continue to understand and support each other with Suriname, maintain high-level exchanges, increase friendly exchanges between various departments, legislative bodies and political parties, and enhance the exchange of experience in governance, according to Xi.

President Santokhi said that the history of friendly exchanges between Suriname and China is long-standing. Cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, and other fields has yielded fruitful results, reflecting the high level of political mutual trust and deep brotherly friendship between the two nations.

This cooperation has greatly facilitated Suriname's economic development and improved people's livelihoods, serving as a model for South-South cooperation, said President Santokhi, noting that Suriname is committed to actively contributing to the development of relations between Caribbean countries and China.

Santokhi is making a state visit to China from Thursday to April 17. His visit coincides with a bustling period in China's diplomacy, as leaders and senior officials from Russia, the EU, the US, and neighboring countries make visits to China. As a country in South America, Suriname is also actively engaged in interactions with China, Wang Youming, director of the Institute of Developing Countries at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Friday.

Like many countries in South America, Suriname faces numerous challenges in economic development. President Santokhi has come to China seeking solutions through expanded cooperation, Wang noted.

Countries of the Global South, including Suriname, have confidence in China's development and also attach importance to cooperation with Beijing. The array of agreements signed during President Santokhi's visit is expected to bolster Suriname's exports to China and stimulate its economy and promote people-to-people exchanges, said Wang.

During the meeting with President Santokhi, President Xi also noted that China welcomes more high-quality and distinctive Surinamese products to enter the Chinese market, and stands ready to deepen cooperation with Suriname on joint Belt and Road construction.

After the meeting, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation agreements in various areas including economy and trade, green development, digital economy, and education.

In May 2018, Suriname signed a memorandum of understanding with China to jointly build the BRI. In an interview with the Xinhua News Agency on April 4, President Santokhi said the connectivity brought by the BRI has created bridges for regional economic development and cooperation, benefiting all participating countries.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the China-CELAC Forum. President Santokhi's visit will mark the beginning of a series of exchanges between China and other Latin American and Caribbean countries, said Wang, noting that these interactions will peak in the second half of the year during the China-CELAC summit.

Wang said that future cooperation under the BRI between China and Suriname and between China and other regional countries may include more "small and beautiful" projects, such as urban redevelopment, road upgrades, and market construction, aimed at improving the livelihoods of local residents.

While China and regional countries deepen their cooperation, the US, which has historically seen the region as its "backyard," remains watchful of China's presence and consistently amplifies the "debt trap" and other narratives, analysts said.

However, there is a growing sentiment in Latin American and Caribbean countries of no longer being considered the "front" or "backyard" of the US. As US hegemony declines, Washington's influence is waning, and these countries are increasingly seeking autonomy and development based on their own interests and tend to promote cooperation with China and other countries in the Global South, said analysts.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)