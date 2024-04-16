China's top legislator meets DPRK leader in Pyongyang during official goodwill visit

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, shakes hands with Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, the DPRK on April 13, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

China's top legislator Zhao Leji, who led a Party and government delegation on an official goodwill visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), met with the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of China’s National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, first conveyed kind regards and good wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

Zhao stated that, entrusted by Xi and the CPC Central Committee, he led a Party and government delegation to the DPRK for an official goodwill visit and attended the opening ceremony of the China-DPRK Friendship Year, receiving a warm reception from the DPRK.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the DPRK. China and the DPRK have been good neighbors for 75 years, fighting side by side, sharing a common future and promoting common development.

Under the new situation, China is ready to work with the DPRK to promote greater development of bilateral relations in accordance with the lofty will of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries and the common aspirations of the two peoples, Zhao said.

Zhao pointed out that the friendship between China and the DPRK was built and nurtured by the older generations of revolutionaries of the two parties and two countries, enduring tests amid a volatile international situation, and is a precious treasure shared by both sides.

The CPC and the Chinese government have always viewed China-DPRK relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, he said. "It is our unswerving policy to maintain, consolidate and develop the traditional friendly cooperative relations between China and the DPRK."

China is willing to work with the DPRK to achieve new results in bilateral practical and mutually beneficial cooperation under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, continue to effectively support each other, and safeguard the common interests of both sides. China is willing to closely coordinate with the DPRK to jointly organize various activities of the China-DPRK Friendship Year, Zhao said.

Zhao emphasized that China is striving to build the country into a strong nation and realize national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization in accordance with the strategic arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the CPC. China is willing to strengthen development alignment and deepen bilateral cooperation with the DPRK, continuously enriching the depth of China-DPRK relations.

Kim asked Zhao to convey sincere greetings and good wishes to Xi.

It is the unswerving policy of the WPK and the DPRK government to consolidate and develop the traditional friendly cooperative relations between China and the DPRK, Kim said.

The relations between the two countries are constantly developing to a higher stage in accordance with the requirements of the new era, he said.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the DPRK and China and the China-DPRK Friendship Year. The DPRK is willing to strengthen cooperation in various fields and exchange experiences in governance with China, deepen traditional friendship, and write a new chapter in DPRK-China relations, Kim added.

