DPRK top leader attends special concert by Chinese traditional orchestra

Xinhua) 09:34, April 15, 2024

SEOUL, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), attended a special concert presented by China National Traditional Orchestra, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Sunday.

The orchestra was on a visit to the country to participate in the opening ceremony of the "DPRK-China Friendship Year."

Visiting performers presented music featuring Chinese traditional culture and impressed the audience with Korean songs and a chorus "China-DPRK Friendship Will Be Immortal" at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater on Saturday evening, according to the KCNA report.

Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli and Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun, as well as officials and representatives from various sectors in Pyongyang and foreign diplomats in the DPRK, watched the performance.

