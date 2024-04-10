China's top legislator to pay official goodwill visit to DPRK, attend opening ceremony of "China-DPRK Friendship Year"

Xinhua) 09:31, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji will lead a party and government delegation to the DPRK to pay an official goodwill visit and attend the opening ceremony of "China-DPRK Friendship Year" from April 11 to 13, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

