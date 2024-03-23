Senior CPC official meets WPK delegation

Xinhua) 09:50, March 23, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Kim Song Nam, international department director of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, March 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation led by Kim Song Nam, international department director of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, in Beijing on Friday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that in recent years, the top leaders of the two countries have maintained strategic communication through various forms. This has led to a new historical chapter in the relationship between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The CPC is willing to work with the WPK to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, make good use of the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the China-DPRK Friendship Year, strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchanges and mutual learning on party and state governance, push for more substantive results in practical cooperation, promote greater development of bilateral relations, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

Kim Song Nam said the DPRK is willing to work with China to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, strengthen friendship and solidarity between the two parties and two countries, and promote the continuous development of the socialist cause of the two countries.

