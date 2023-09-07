Home>>
Chinese vice premier to attend commemorative events for DPRK's 75th founding anniversary
(Xinhua) 14:10, September 07, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will lead a party and government delegation to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to attend the commemorative events for its 75th founding anniversary and visit the country, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will visit the country at the invitation of the Workers' Party of Korea and the government of the DPRK, Mao said.
