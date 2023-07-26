Top DPRK leader pays tribute to CPV martyrs in cemetery visit

SEOUL, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), paid tribute to the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory in the country's Fatherland Liberation War, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, visited the cemetery of CPV martyrs in Hoechang County of South Phyongan Province, according to the report.

A wreath in the name of Kim was laid at the monument to the CPV martyrs. Written on the ribbons of the wreath were letters reading "Martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers will Be Immortal," said the report.

Kim paid a silent tribute in memory of the CPV martyrs, and then placed a flower before the grave of Mao Anying at the cemetery and paid a tribute to him, it said.

During the event, Kim said that the CPV martyrs are recorded in history as a foundation and model of the DPRK-China friendship, and their noble life would be immortal in the hearts of the people of the DPRK.

The history and tradition of unity between the two peoples would be carried forward through generations, he added.

Kim was accompanied by Jo Yong Won, presidium member of the political bureau and secretary of the WPK Central Committee, Kang Sun Nam, minister of National Defence of the DPRK, Choe Son Hui, minister of Foreign Affairs, Kim Song Nam, department director of the WPK Central Committee, and Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the WPK Central Committee.

The construction of the 90,000-square-meter cemetery was completed in 1957.

