Chinese Ambassador arrived in DPRK: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 15:10, March 29, 2023

Ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Wang Yajun has arrived in DPRK, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed Wang's arrival on Tuesday at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

"As agreed between China and the DPRK, the new Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun arrived in the DPRK on March 27 to assume office," Mao said. "China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers."

"In recent years under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, China-DPRK relations have entered a new historical period and kept making new progress."

Ambassador Wang would play "an important role in advancing the traditional friendship and cooperation between China and the DPRK," Mao said.

