China's new ambassador to DPRK to boost traditional friendship, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:20, March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yajun, the new Chinese ambassador to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has arrived in the DPRK to assume office, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

Noting that China and the DPRK are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Mao said that under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries, China-DPRK relations have entered a new historical period and have continued making new progress in recent years.

"We believe that with his assumption of office, Ambassador Wang Yajun will play an important role in advancing the traditional friendship and cooperation between China and the DPRK," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)