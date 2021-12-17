Senior CPC official remembers Kim Jong Il

Xinhua) 08:54, December 17, 2021

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a commemorative activity marking the 10th anniversary of the passing of Kim Jong Il, former supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and presents a flower basket in the name of the CPC Central Committee at the DPRK embassy in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended a commemorative activity marking the 10th anniversary of the passing of Kim Jong Il, former supreme leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), at the DPRK embassy in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, presented a flower basket in the name of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang said the late DPRK leader made important contributions to the development of China-DPRK relations.

China is willing to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, safeguard the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK, maintain regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, and better benefit the two countries and their people, he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Wang for attending the commemorative activity, DPRK ambassador to China Lee Longnan said DPRK is willing to make joint efforts with China to further strengthen bilateral ties.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)