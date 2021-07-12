Chinese, DPRK FMs exchange congratulations on 60th anniversary of China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance

Xinhua) 10:09, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi exchanged congratulations Sunday with DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon on the 60th anniversary of the signing of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

In his message, Wang pointed out that the treaty is the political and legal foundation for bilateral ties and is of great significance to promoting China-DPRK friendly cooperation and safeguarding regional peace and stability.

In recent years, Wang noted, under the strategic guidance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Kim Jong Un, China-DPRK relations have entered a new historical period.

The two sides have strengthened strategic communication, deepened mutually beneficial cooperation and firmly supported each other in regional and international affairs, demonstrating the unbreakable China-DPRK friendship in the new era, Wang said.

Under the new circumstances, Wang said, the two sides should make joint efforts to uphold the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries so as to advance the steady development of China-DPRK friendly cooperative relations.

For his part, Ri said over the past 60 years since the treaty was signed, the DPRK and China have supported and cooperated with each other, actively pushed forward the cause of socialist construction in the two countries and made contributions to safeguarding world peace and security.

He said he firmly believes that under the guidance of the lofty will of the top leaders of the DPRK and China, the foreign ministries of the two countries will more actively carry out exchanges and cooperation and promote the continuous development of DPRK-China relations in accordance with the requirements of the new era and the wishes of the two peoples.

