FM Wang Yi hails iron-clad friendship with Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:10, July 08, 2021

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday urged building a shared future with Pakistan in the new era as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations.

It came as Wang addressed a seminar held via video link on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

Noting China and Pakistan have forged ahead over the past 70 years sharing weal and woe, Wang said the two countries fostered a unique "iron-clad friendship," a rock-firm mutual political trust, and a most valuable strategic asset.

As the world is experiencing profound changes, Wang said China and Pakistan, as all-weather strategic partners, need to accelerate building a closer community with a shared future in the new era more than ever before.

He urged the two sides to enhance strategic communication, work together to defeat COVID-19, earnestly advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), jointly safeguard regional peace, and practice real multilateralism.

Wang said China sincerely hopes Pakistan will enjoy unity, stability, development and be stronger.

No matter how the international landscape shifts, China will always stand side by side with Pakistan and staunchly support it in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and in blazing a development path suited to Pakistan's national realities to realize the grand vision of "new Pakistan," Wang added.

For his part, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed the hope to deepen bilateral cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative and on the high-quality development of the CPEC.

He also said Pakistan would continue working with China to ensure success of various 70th anniversary celebrations, promote the comprehensive development of bilateral relations, and jointly maintain regional and world peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

The seminar was held in Islamabad and hosted by Pakistan-China Institute, a Pakistani think tank.

