Pakistan can benefit from Chinese expertise for development, economic stability: PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (1st L) unveils project plates during a groundbreaking ceremony of several projects in Gwadar, Pakistan, on July 5, 2021. Imran Khan said Monday that his country can benefit from Chinese expertise for development and economic stability as China has achieved rapid development and is getting stronger with each passing day. (Pakistani Press Information Department/Handout via Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that his country can benefit from Chinese expertise for development and economic stability as China has achieved rapid development and is getting stronger with each passing day.

Taking benefit of the country's strategic location and deep-rooted friendship with China, Pakistan can materialize the dream of economic prosperity and development, the prime minister said while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of several projects at the country's southwest Gwadar port, including the start of the construction of the Gwadar north free zone, a chemical fertilizer factory, an expo building, an animal vaccination factory and a lubricant factory.

A tropical plant tissue culture center at the Gwadar port was officially put into use during the ceremony which was also attended by Chairman of Pakistan's Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Pakistani federal ministers, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, and ambassadors and senior diplomats from several other countries.

Thanking the Chinese government for initiating various development projects in southwest Balochistan province, especially at the Gwadar port, Khan said that the port is becoming a focal point of development for Pakistan and the region at large.

He said the completion of infrastructure projects in Gwadar would give impetus to regional trade and boost economic activity. "Gwadar will connect with Central Asia...We have already signed agreements with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan."

To facilitate foreign investors, particularly Chinese investors, the government of Pakistan is going to initiate one-window operation facility in Gwadar to boost foreign direct investment and exports, the prime minister said.

"We are encouraging Chinese investors who are investing in manufacturing of products which can be exported and help Pakistan to earn valuable foreign exchange," Khan said.

He also stressed on the early implementation of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) of which the Gwadar port is an important part, and asked the departments involved to remove hurdles in businesses related to CPEC.

On the occasion, Chinese ambassador Nong said that China and Pakistan have worked hand in hand in Gwadar on port operations, free zone development, and transportation infrastructure, and completed a series of social and livelihood projects in the last few years.

China will work with Pakistan to accelerate project construction to meet the time-lines, continuously enhance Gwadar's port operation, infrastructure, industry, and social development to promote the high-quality development of CPEC, the ambassador said.

"By taking a comprehensive way of development, the Gwadar port is right on its track to the regional business and trade hub," he said.

During the ceremony, the Chinese government also signed with the Pakistani side a Memorandum of Understanding to donate 3,000 sets of solar systems for the Pakistani people in an effort to address climate change, and also an implement agreement for the aid of a desalination plant at the Gwadar port that can produce 5,000 tonnes of fresh water daily.

