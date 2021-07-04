"Indo-Pacific strategy" is come-back of Cold War mentality, retrogression of history: FM

Xinhua) 11:00, July 04, 2021

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that the "Indo-Pacific Strategy," which seeks bloc confrontation and aims to create geopolitical rivalry, is a come-back of Cold War mentality and retrogression of history.

Wang made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the ninth World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Wang said that zero-sum game is a Cold War mentality and goes against the common aspiration of all countries to seek peace, development and cooperation. The "Indo-Pacific Strategy" that seeks bloc confrontation should be swept into the garbage dump.

"Revisiting the old dream of Cold War hegemony cannot win the future, let alone 'rebuild a better world'," Wang said, adding that all countries should work together to build a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation.

He called for opposing power politics and the practice of pressuring other countries while claiming to maintain "rules-based international order."

"In fact, they are imposing their own will and standards on others. They are replacing the universally accepted international law with the rules of a few countries," he said.

Wang urged clarification of the "rules" and the nature of "order" advocated by a few countries. They must be clearly defined rather than being left to be vague.

"China's position is very clear. That is, the system recognized by all countries can only be the the UN-centered international system, the order maintained by all countries can only be the international order based on international law, and the rules observed by all countries can only be the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)