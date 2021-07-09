China to promote South-South cooperation to boost development: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:00, July 09, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses an event marking the 5th anniversary of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF) and the Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development (ISSCAD) in Beijing, capital of China, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- South-South cooperation is a great initiative of developing countries seeking strength through unity, and China will join hands with developing countries to work toward higher, broader and greater achievements in South-South cooperation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks when addressing an event marking the 5th anniversary of the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF) and the Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development (ISSCAD).

Over the past five years, SSCAF and ISSCAD have developed into important public products for China's commitment to South-South cooperation, as well as important international brands for developing countries in promoting South-South cooperation and sustainable development, Wang stressed.

Noting that South-South cooperation is a great initiative of developing countries seeking strength through unity, Wang said that China will continue to deepen international anti-epidemic cooperation to help developing countries overcome the pandemic as soon as possible, while continuing to deepen cooperation on economic issues and people's livelihoods to help developing countries to swiftly achieve recovery.

China will continue to strengthen cooperation on governance and administration to help developing countries further enhance their independent development capabilities, and will continue to strengthen cooperation on multilateralism to help developing countries better safeguard their legitimate rights, Wang added.

Wang said that China is going to hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind and work hand in hand with the vast number of developing countries to promote a greater development of South-South cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the event offering congratulations on the 5th anniversary of the establishment of SSCAF and ISSCAD, saying that the United Nations is looking forward to working with SSCAF and ISSCAD to realize sustainable development for all mankind.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)