China ready to promote sound, steady development of ties with DPRK: official

PYONGYANG, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee has paid a visit upon invitation to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as head of a delegation of the Party and government representatives, starting from July 26.

During the visit, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, met with Li.

Li handed over a letter signed by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. In the letter, Xi pointed out that 70 years ago, the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), together with the people and army of DPRK, achieved a great victory in resisting U.S. aggression and aiding Korea, and forged a great friendship bond by blood. No matter how the international situation may change, it is always the unswerving policy of the CPC and the Chinese government to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations, said Xi in the letter.

Noting that in recent years, Xi and Kim have met five times, ushering in a new era of China-DPRK relations, Li said that China is willing to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries with the DPRK, strengthen communication and exchanges, advance practical cooperation, promote the sound and steady development of China-DPRK relations, and make positive contributions to maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula and of the region.

Kim expressed sincere gratitude to Xi for the signed letter, saying that the party and people of the DPRK will always remember the immortal achievements of the CPV martyrs. He added that the DPRK is willing to consolidate traditional friendship with China, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, push DPRK-China relations to a higher level, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability and the common interests of both sides.

During his visit, Li also met with Choe Ryong-hae and other DPRK leaders, attended the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, visited the China-DPRK Friendship Tower, and went to the cemetery of the martyrs of the CPV in Hoechang County.

