Top DPRK leader meets with Chinese vice premier

PYONGYANG, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong led a party and government delegation to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to attend the commemorative events for its 75th founding anniversary and visit the country from Friday to Sunday upon invitation.

During the visit, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, met with Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on China-DPRK relations and bilateral exchanges and cooperation in specific areas.

Conveying the cordial greetings of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to Kim, Liu extended warm congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the DPRK's founding, made positive comments on the DPRK's construction achievements, and wished the DPRK a prosperous future and its people a happy life with the country's socialist cause flourishing and its development path getting wider.

China prizes the traditional China-DPRK friendship and is willing to push for the continuous consolidation and development of bilateral relations, Liu said.

Agriculture and health care are important undertakings for people's livelihood, Liu said, adding that China is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the DPRK in these areas to benefit their people.

Kim asked Liu to convey his cordial greetings to Xi, and welcomed the Chinese delegation led by Liu to attend the commemorative events for the DPRK's 75th founding anniversary and visit the country.

The arrival of the Chinese delegation added luster to the DPRK's National Day celebration and is of great significance, Kim said, adding that the DPRK is deeply grateful

The DPRK is willing to further develop friendly and cooperative relations with China and enhance the well-being of their people, Kim said.

He expressed the hope that the cause of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics will continue to make new and greater achievements and believes that the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation will surely be realized.

During the visit, Liu also met with Kim Tok Hun, premier of the DPRK Cabinet, attended a series of activities for the 75th founding anniversary of the DPRK, visited the China-DPRK Friendship Tower, paid homage to the cemetery for martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Anju, and visited the China-DPRK Friendship Thaekam Farm.

