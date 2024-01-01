Home>>
Xi says China ready to join DPRK for greater development in ties
(Xinhua) 11:24, January 01, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday Beijing is ready to work with Pyongyang to ensure that bilateral ties move forward with the times for greater development so as to better benefit the two peoples, and continuously make new contributions to safeguarding regional peace and stability.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi: Our ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for people
- Xi, Biden exchange congratulations on 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Xi: China will surely be reunified
- Xi pledges to work with int'l society to build community with a shared future for mankind
- Full text of President Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year message
- Ringing in 2024, Xi stresses advancing Chinese modernization, making world better place for all
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.