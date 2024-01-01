Xi says China ready to join DPRK for greater development in ties

January 01, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday Beijing is ready to work with Pyongyang to ensure that bilateral ties move forward with the times for greater development so as to better benefit the two peoples, and continuously make new contributions to safeguarding regional peace and stability.

