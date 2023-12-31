Xi: Our ultimate goal is to deliver a better life for people

Xinhua) 19:18, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's ultimate goal is about delivering a better life for the people, Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked while delivering his 2024 New Year message on Sunday.

"Our children should be well taken care of and receive good education. Our young people should have the opportunities to pursue their careers and succeed. And our elderly people should have adequate access to medical services and elderly care," Xi said.

These issues matter to every family, and they are also a top priority of the government. "We must work together to deliver on these issues," Xi said.

"We should foster a warm and harmonious atmosphere in our society, expand the inclusive and dynamic environment for innovation, and create convenient and good living conditions, so that the people can live happy lives, bring out their best, and realize their dreams," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)