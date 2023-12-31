Xi pledges steadfastly advancing Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will steadfastly advance Chinese modernization, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday in his 2024 New Year message.

Efforts will be made to fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy on all fronts, speed up building the new development paradigm, promote high-quality development, and both pursue development and safeguard security, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)