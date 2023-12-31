Xi: China embraces the world while pursuing development

Xinhua) 19:12, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday in his 2024 New Year message.

Xi pointed out that peace and development remain the underlying trend, no matter how the global landscape may evolve, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver.

In 2023, China held the China-Central Asia Summit and the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and hosted leaders from across the world at many diplomatic events, Xi noted.

"I also paid visits to a number of countries, attended international conferences, and met many friends, both old and new. I shared China's vision and enhanced common understandings with them," said Xi.

