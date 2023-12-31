Xi's speech on ecological, environmental protection to be published

Xinhua) 18:45, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- An excerpt from a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a national conference on ecological and environmental protection in July will be published on Jan. 1, 2024.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in 2024's first issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article stresses that the coming five years will be critical to the building of a Beautiful China. Efforts must be made to significantly improve urban and rural living environment, achieve remarkable progress in building a Beautiful China, and support high-quality development with a high-quality ecological environment.

Accordingly, the country should continue to further the fight against pollution, and to take targeted measures and science-based approaches in accordance with the law.

Work must be done to accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation of the country's development modes, and solidly improve the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the ecosystem, the article notes.

The article calls for more efforts to actively and steadily promote carbon emissions peaking and carbon neutrality, hold the security bottom line of building a Beautiful China, and improve the support system for building a Beautiful China.

