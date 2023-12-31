Home>>
Xi extends New Year wishes to all
(Xinhua) 19:05, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended his New Year wishes and expressed full confidence in the future.
"As energy rises after the Winter Solstice, we are about to bid farewell to the old year and usher in the new," Xi said in his 2024 New Year message. "From Beijing, I extend my best New Year wishes to each and every one of you!"
Xi said China has forged ahead with resolve and tenacity in 2023. "We have gone through the test of winds and rains, have seen beautiful scenes unfolding on the way, and have made plenty real achievements."
"We will remember this year as one of hard work and perseverance. Going forward, we have full confidence in the future," he said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says to continuously consolidate, develop China-Russia ties serves fundamental interests of both countries
- Xi's speech on ecological, environmental protection to be published
- Xi says China-Russia relations maintain healthy, stable development in 2023
- Xi's article on ecological, environmental protection to be published
- Xi meets Chinese diplomatic envoys
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.