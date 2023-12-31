Xi extends New Year wishes to all

Xinhua) 19:05, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended his New Year wishes and expressed full confidence in the future.

"As energy rises after the Winter Solstice, we are about to bid farewell to the old year and usher in the new," Xi said in his 2024 New Year message. "From Beijing, I extend my best New Year wishes to each and every one of you!"

Xi said China has forged ahead with resolve and tenacity in 2023. "We have gone through the test of winds and rains, have seen beautiful scenes unfolding on the way, and have made plenty real achievements."

"We will remember this year as one of hard work and perseverance. Going forward, we have full confidence in the future," he said.

