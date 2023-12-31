Xi says to continuously consolidate, develop China-Russia ties serves fundamental interests of both countries

Xinhua) 18:47, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The development of China-Russia relations in the past three-quarters of a century has shown that to continuously consolidate and develop bilateral relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, meets the expectations of the international community and conforms to the trend of the times, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

Xi made the remarks as he exchanged messages of New Year greetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people.

Xi said that in the face of changes unseen in a century and volatile international and regional situations, China-Russia relations have always maintained healthy and stable development, and moved steadily in the right direction in 2023.

During their two meetings in Moscow and Beijing this year, Xi said he and President Putin had candid exchanges and reached broad consensus on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.

Under the two leaders' joint guidance, the two sides have further deepened political mutual trust, strengthened strategic coordination and achieved new results in mutually beneficial cooperation, Xi said.

As annual bilateral trade volume reached the target of 200 billion U.S. dollars ahead of schedule and the Years of Sports Exchange successfully concluded, Xi said the material and public foundations of bilateral relations have become more solid.

Xi said he and President Putin have jointly announced that the two sides will hold 2024-2025 China-Russia Years of Culture, noting that the two countries will also celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia.

Xi said he stands ready to maintain close contact with President Putin, and hopes to take the 75th anniversary and the China-Russia Years of Culture as an opportunity to guide the two countries to enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation and carry forward friendship so as to ensure that the China-Russia relationship is moving steadily along the right path.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)