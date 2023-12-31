Languages

Archive

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Home>>

President Xi starts delivering 2024 New Year message

(Xinhua) 19:04, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started delivering a New Year message via China Media Group and the internet Sunday evening in Beijing to ring in 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories