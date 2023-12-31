Home>>
President Xi starts delivering 2024 New Year message
(Xinhua) 19:04, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping started delivering a New Year message via China Media Group and the internet Sunday evening in Beijing to ring in 2024.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says to continuously consolidate, develop China-Russia ties serves fundamental interests of both countries
- Xi's speech on ecological, environmental protection to be published
- Xi says China-Russia relations maintain healthy, stable development in 2023
- Xi's article on ecological, environmental protection to be published
- Xi meets Chinese diplomatic envoys
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.