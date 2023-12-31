Home>>
Xi: The people are the ones we look to when fighting against challenges
(Xinhua) 19:12, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The people are the ones we look to when we fight to prevail over all difficulties or challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday in his 2024 New Year message.
