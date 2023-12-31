Xi: China's confidence, strength derived from time-honored history, splendid civilization

Xinhua) 19:10, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation's time-honored history and splendid civilization is the source of confidence and strength on Sunday in his 2024 New Year message.

Xi noted that China has marched forward with great confidence in 2023.

"Across this vast expanse of land, wisps of smoke in deserts of the north and drizzles in the south invoke our fond memory of many millennium-old stories. The mighty Yellow River and Yangtze River never fail to inspire us," Xi said. "China is a great country with a great civilization."

Citing the discoveries at the archeological sites of Liangzhu and Erlitou, the ancient Chinese characters inscribed on oracle bones of the Yin Ruins, the cultural treasures of the Sanxingdui Site and the collections of the National Archives of Publications and Culture, Xi said all this stands as testament to China's time-honored history and splendid civilization.

