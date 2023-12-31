Home>>
Xi: China supports long-term prosperity, stability of Hong Kong, Macao
(Xinhua) 19:16, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday pledged continuous support for Hong Kong and Macao in securing their long-term prosperity and stability.
In his 2024 New Year message, Xi said China will continue to support the two special administrative regions in harnessing their distinctive strengths and better integrating themselves into China's overall development.
