Xi: China supports long-term prosperity, stability of Hong Kong, Macao

Xinhua) 19:16, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday pledged continuous support for Hong Kong and Macao in securing their long-term prosperity and stability.

In his 2024 New Year message, Xi said China will continue to support the two special administrative regions in harnessing their distinctive strengths and better integrating themselves into China's overall development.

