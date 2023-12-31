Home>>
Xi: China to consolidate, strengthen momentum of economic recovery
(Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday while delivering his 2024 New Year message.
