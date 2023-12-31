Xi: China to deepen reform and opening up across the board

Xinhua) 19:15, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen reform and opening up across the board, and further enhance people's confidence in development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.

The country will also promote vibrant development of the economy, and redouble efforts to boost education, advance science and technology, and cultivate talents, Xi said while delivering his 2024 New Year message.

