Xi: China will surely be reunified

Xinhua) 19:17, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi made the remarks in his 2024 New Year message.

