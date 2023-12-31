Home>>
Xi: China will surely be reunified
(Xinhua) 19:17, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.
Xi made the remarks in his 2024 New Year message.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi: China to deepen reform and opening up across the board
- Xi pledges steadfastly advancing Chinese modernization
- Xi: China to consolidate, strengthen momentum of economic recovery
- Xi: The people are the ones we look to when fighting against challenges
- Xi: China embraces the world while pursuing development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.