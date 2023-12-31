Xi pledges to work with int'l society to build community with a shared future for mankind

Xinhua) 19:18, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will work with the international community to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday in his 2024 New Year message.

Conflicts are still raging in some parts of the world, he said, adding that Chinese are keenly aware of what peace means.

"We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all," he said.

