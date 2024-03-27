China, DPRK pledge to enhance exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 08:42, March 27, 2024

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends an event celebrating the friendship between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to enhance interparty exchanges and cooperation, as well as other forms of exchange and cooperation, with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to work toward regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, senior Chinese legislator Li Hongzhong said on Tuesday.

Li, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in Beijing during an event celebrating the friendship between China and the DPRK.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China stands ready to work with the DPRK to use 2024 -- the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, also designated China-DPRK Friendship Year -- as an opportunity to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries.

He noted that China is willing to enhance interparty exchanges and cooperation, as well as other forms of exchange and cooperation, in various fields to benefit the two peoples and contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

DPRK Ambassador to China Ri Ryong Nam said that the DPRK values the traditional friendship between the two countries highly and is ready to work with China to promote relations between the two parties and countries.

