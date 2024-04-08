Exploring the 'perfect conjugal bliss' of Luoyang, central China

Design by: Chizao

Editor's Note:

The Buddhist gods, meditating in their secluded shrines peeking out from the cliffs of Mount Longmen in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, have observed the city's transformations over millennia. As the capital of 13 dynasties, Luoyang offers abundant natural beauty and cultural significance.

Describing the enchanting city of Luoyang can be challenging, but a four-character proverb from ancient China might capture its most intriguing features. An ideal depiction of Luoyang could be the Chinese proverb 花好月圆, meaning "blooming flowers and full moon," which suggests "perfect conjugal bliss."

Join People's Daily Online to explore the charming city of Luoyang and discover the depth of the proverb, character by character.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)