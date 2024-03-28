Symposium commemorates 100th birth anniversary of Chinese novelist Jin Yong

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China Writers Association on Wednesday hosted a symposium to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the late Chinese martial arts novelist Louis Cha Leung-yung, more widely known by his pen name Jin Yong.

Jin Yong published his first martial arts novel, The Book and the Sword, in 1955 and later went on to create 14 such novels, which were so popular that they inspired the production of numerous movies, dramas, video games and other cultural and creative products.

Jin Yong died at 94 in Hong Kong in 2018. He was also a famous newspaperman and social activist.

Attendees of the symposium stressed the importance of recognizing the power of literature, drawing insights from compelling literary works from China that resonate with audiences, and shouldering the new cultural mission in the new era.

Tie Ning, chairperson of China Writers Association, attended the symposium.

