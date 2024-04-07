Pic story: municipal-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor of batik in Tangshan

Li Sa (L) introduces a batik product to a customer at her studio in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

Li Sa, 25, has been learning batik making technique since a very young age from her mother Gan Caiyun, a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage inheritor of the crafts. After graduation from college, Li chose to start up her own business in her hometown Tangshan and set up a batik studio, devoting herself into the inheritance and creation of batik making technique. As a municipal-level intangible cultural heritage experience base, her studio has attracted many young talents.

In recent years, Li has offered a series of voluntary and experiential courses in residential compounds, schools and nursing homes, as a way to pass down the batik technique. Integrating the aesthetics of modern life with the batik technique, the cultural and creative products her team designed are appreciated by the market. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Li Sa draws a pattern for batik products in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

Li Sa (L) teaches a young learner to make batik product at her studio in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

Li Sa (1st L) and her mother Gan Caiyun (2nd L) demonstrate the batik technique at her studio in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

Li Sa (R) demonstrates the batik technique at her studio in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

A young learner views batik products at Li Sa's studio in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

Li Sa (L) and her mother Gan Caiyun make batik cloth in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

Li Sa smooths out batik cloth in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, April 6, 2024.

