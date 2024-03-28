We Are China

Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held on BFA sidelines

Xinhua) 15:14, March 28, 2024

Artists perform a puppet show at Dongyu Island in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BOAO, March 28 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring the city of Haikou is held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 at Dongyu Island where visitors and guests could enjoy the rich intangible cultural heritages of Hainan up close.

Artists give Bayin (Eight Sounds) performance at Dongyu Island in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An artisan presents Dongshan straw weaving technique at Dongyu Island in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Artists stage Qiong opera performance at Dongyu Island in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An artisan presents Longtang carving technique at Dongyu Island in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Sculptures made of coconut shells are on display at Dongyu Island in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)