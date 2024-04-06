Romanian artists share China travel experiences
Romanian artists Gheorghe Turda (1st L), Georgiana Pana (2nd L), Dan Helciug (2nd R) and Marina Almasan (1st R) attend a "7 Days in China" lecture at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, April 4, 2024. The China Cultural Center in Bucharest hosted a "7 Days in China" lecture on Thursday as part of the "China Stories" series. Four Romanian artists shared their journeys to China, offering perspectives on contemporary China. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
BUCHAREST, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Bucharest hosted a "7 Days in China" lecture on Thursday as part of the "China Stories" series. Four Romanian artists shared their journeys to China, offering perspectives on contemporary China.
Ioana Dragan, general director of the Romanian Cultural Institute's General Directorate of Representations Abroad, emphasized the vital role of its Beijing branch in fostering cultural exchanges between China and Romania. She highlighted its contribution to fruitful dialogues and connecting diverse audiences through shared traditions.
Xu Ningbo, director of the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, underscored the significance of culture in bridging national boundaries and languages. He highlighted their role in enhancing friendships and people-to-people connectivity through various fields, such as literature and music.
During the lecture, the artists shared their experiences with around 100 attendees, including professionals from different art fields, representatives of Chinese students, officials, and several think tanks.
Pop rock singer Dan Helciug applauded China's achievements and societal dynamism. He describes the fusion of modernity and tradition in Chinese cities, particularly Beijing, as "breathtaking" and "above what we've seen in Western cities."
The singer and songwriter commended Chinese academics for their efforts in translating numerous Romanian books into Chinese. Helciug also praised the organization and warmth of the Chinese people.
Georgiana Pana, a pan flute player, shared her exhilarating experience of performing atop the Great Wall, capturing the hearts of passersby with her melodious tunes. She expressed appreciation for performing again in May in Ningbo with their local symphonic orchestra.
Artist Gheorghe Turda's live performance of Chinese songs won bursts of applause from the audience. He reminisced about his popularity among the Chinese community and marveled at the transformation of Beijing since his visit in early 1980.
Marina Almasan, a TV presenter, producer, and travel writer, lauded the disciplined and respectful demeanor of the Chinese people. Drawing from her extensive travels to China, she described them as "disciplined, respectful, well-organized, and kind to foreigners," leaving a lasting impression on her.
The artists' seven-day journey overlapped with the Romanian Traditional Day at the Romanian Cultural Institute in Beijing, coinciding with the Chinese Lantern Festival.
Georgiana Pana, a pan flute player, performs during a "7 Days in China" lecture at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, April 4, 2024. The China Cultural Center in Bucharest hosted a "7 Days in China" lecture on Thursday as part of the "China Stories" series. Four Romanian artists shared their journeys to China, offering perspectives on contemporary China.(Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Young artists recreate beauty of traditional Hanfu costume
- Folk artist turns dough to artworks in Hebei
- Chinese ceramic artist makes miniatures using clay
- Artist resurrects lost bookbinding art in painstaking detail
- Pasadena Chalk Festival held in California
- Feature: Chinese artist paints classic novel characters to life
- Small coconut carves big market in China
- Artist's traditional Chinese black-and-white etchings merit international attention
- Young artist turns village in central China into ‘gallery’
- Artists play Tibetan instruments on prairie in Sichuan
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.