Romanian artists share China travel experiences

Xinhua) 14:22, April 06, 2024

Romanian artists Gheorghe Turda, Georgiana Pana, Dan Helciug and Marina Almasan attend a "7 Days in China" lecture at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, April 4, 2024.

BUCHAREST, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Bucharest hosted a "7 Days in China" lecture on Thursday as part of the "China Stories" series. Four Romanian artists shared their journeys to China, offering perspectives on contemporary China.

Ioana Dragan, general director of the Romanian Cultural Institute's General Directorate of Representations Abroad, emphasized the vital role of its Beijing branch in fostering cultural exchanges between China and Romania. She highlighted its contribution to fruitful dialogues and connecting diverse audiences through shared traditions.

Xu Ningbo, director of the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, underscored the significance of culture in bridging national boundaries and languages. He highlighted their role in enhancing friendships and people-to-people connectivity through various fields, such as literature and music.

During the lecture, the artists shared their experiences with around 100 attendees, including professionals from different art fields, representatives of Chinese students, officials, and several think tanks.

Pop rock singer Dan Helciug applauded China's achievements and societal dynamism. He describes the fusion of modernity and tradition in Chinese cities, particularly Beijing, as "breathtaking" and "above what we've seen in Western cities."

The singer and songwriter commended Chinese academics for their efforts in translating numerous Romanian books into Chinese. Helciug also praised the organization and warmth of the Chinese people.

Georgiana Pana, a pan flute player, shared her exhilarating experience of performing atop the Great Wall, capturing the hearts of passersby with her melodious tunes. She expressed appreciation for performing again in May in Ningbo with their local symphonic orchestra.

Artist Gheorghe Turda's live performance of Chinese songs won bursts of applause from the audience. He reminisced about his popularity among the Chinese community and marveled at the transformation of Beijing since his visit in early 1980.

Marina Almasan, a TV presenter, producer, and travel writer, lauded the disciplined and respectful demeanor of the Chinese people. Drawing from her extensive travels to China, she described them as "disciplined, respectful, well-organized, and kind to foreigners," leaving a lasting impression on her.

The artists' seven-day journey overlapped with the Romanian Traditional Day at the Romanian Cultural Institute in Beijing, coinciding with the Chinese Lantern Festival.

Georgiana Pana, a pan flute player, performs during a "7 Days in China" lecture at the China Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, April 4, 2024.

