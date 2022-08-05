We Are China

Folk artist turns dough to artworks in Hebei

Ecns.cn) 15:15, August 05, 2022

Folk artist He Xiuping makes a dough sculpture legendary heroine Mu Guiying in Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Meng)

The 37-year-old woman has been devoted to dough sculpture for more than 10 years, and created many unique dough sculptures.

Photo shows dough sculptures "Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea" made by folk artist He Xiuping in Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xuelei)

Folk artist He Xiuping makes a dough sculpture of ancient beauty Yang Yuhuan of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), in Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xuelei)

Folk artist He Xiuping shows her dough sculpture in Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Meng)

Folk artist He Xiuping works on a dough sculpture in Renqiu, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 4, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Meng)

