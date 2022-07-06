Artist resurrects lost bookbinding art in painstaking detail

By Gao Yuan, Dong Feng (People's Daily App) 08:43, July 06, 2022

Book artist Zhang Xiaodong is a master of the 1,500-year-old technique of dragon-scale binding in which pages are pasted with precise, equal spacing from each other.

Zhang also uses the binding technique to create or remake paintings.

"When you flip through the book, one illustration disappears as soon as another appears," Zhang says. "That might give you a feeling of Zen."

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)