Pasadena Chalk Festival held in California

Xinhua) 09:07, June 20, 2022

A chalk artist creates a work during Pasadena Chalk Festival in Pasadena, California, the United States, on June 18, 2022. The annual Pasadena Chalk Festival is held in Pasadena from June 18 to June 19, attracting over 500 chalk artists here to celebrate the festival. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)